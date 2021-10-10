From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Consensus arrangement which has been the hallmark of the‎ All Progressives Congress (APC), in electing the party’s exectives at its congresses from the Ward to the Local Government levels across the country, appear to have been jettisoned ahead of the party’s state congress in Edo State.

A chieftain of the party and vice chairman Edo Central District, Chief Francis Inegbeneki, has stepped out to contest for the state chairmanship of the party with the incumbent Caretaker Committee Chairman, Col. David Imuse (rtd.), who is seeking re-election.

‎Speaking yesterday when some APC leaders and other top echelon of the party paid him a solidarity visit in his Benin City residence to present him the APC State congress form to contest for the position of the Chairman, Inegbeneki‎ promised to rebrand the party in the state if elected chairman at the congress.

‎He said that due to pressure from political leaders from across the 18 Local Government Areas he accepted to run for the position, adding that he has harken to the voice of the leaders and pledged to be available to serve his people.

Besides, he promised to reconcile all political tendencies in the state‎, rebuild and rebrand the party ahead of 2023 general elections.

Chief Inegbeneki while ‎expressing his unalloyed support for the APC, urged all members of the party to remain steadfast and restrategize in her efforts to reclaim Edo State in future

He, therefore, solicited the support of all stakeholders saying, “Am willing and ready to win back Edo State to APC”.