Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-controlled government of Abia State of lies and propaganda in relation to its announcement of approving 19 new roads for construction in the state.

In a statement by the Secretary, Perfect Okorie, the APC said ongoing road constructions in the state were sponsored by the Federal Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which were attracted by federal lawmakers from the state.

The party accused the state government of using same old trick of lies to curry sympathy from Abia residents and indigenes.

“Abia State government, led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has, again, displayed unpardonable insincerity in its recent statement in Umuahia where the Commissioner of Information, John Kalu, made frivolous claims on the award of 19 new roads for construction despite the absence of the governor.

“The said approval were generally a rehash of the same old and familiar false claims, lies and propaganda which the PDP in Abia State has always used in its quest for public sympathy and deceit for their poor performance and sympathetic leadership seeking in the state.

“Only the blind and the deaf will believe Kalu’s claim, as the state government has deployed deceit as its only means of governance. We are not surprised that public reactions to its tissues of lies have been effusive and furious, with most people asking if they take Abians for fools.

“In the past, many have demanded that the state government give account of all the road projects it has successfully done but it end up announcing more new roads to be constructed when the ones approved since 2015 were not just abandoned but also counted among completed projects.

“Abia State government has done more works on paper than on ground,” APC said.