Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has raised the alarm over plans by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to set the state office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on fire, appealing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to tighten security around the office ahead of this weekend’s Edo State governorship election.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, who expressed the concern in a telephone chat with Daily Sun, also accused the PDP of planning to import political thugs from Rivers and Delta states and equally embark on massive vote buying in desperation to win the governorship poll.

The party’s spokesperson pointed out PDP’s desperation to win, nothing that having fielded a weak candidate, PDP is planning to repeat what it did in Ondo by burning INEC office.

Announcing that the APC is battle ready for the poll, Nabena said: “Part of our fears are the plans of the PDP to bring in thugs from neighbouring states. You know PDP will always deploy thugs during elections in their desperation to win. As I speak with you, the PDP has perfected plans to import thugs into Edo from Rivers nd Delta states.

While refuting the insinuation that the APC is planning to deploy political thugs, Nabena said: “Let us reason together, where are we going to get the thugs when the PDP is in charge of all the South-south states. We have it on good authority that the PDP is bringing thugs from both Rivers and Delta states to rig the election in their favour.”