The All Progressive Congress (APC) has advised the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus to focus on rebuilding his floundering and crumbling party rather than making unsubstantiated claims against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to comments made by Secondus that President Buhari allegedly militarised the 2019 poll in his favour, APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in a state- ment yesterday, said the PDP used the military more in rigging elections.

Nabena said President Buhari’s declaration that the APC could have used the military and other security services to overrun opposition states in the 2019 general election, but chose free, fair elections is a solid pointer and demonstration our our proven democratic and progressive credentials.

“Under Secondus, the PDP has never had it this bad with the opposition party’s stakeholders detached from the party activi- ties as was witnessed with notable PDP leaders boycotting the party’s 2019 presidential campaigns and the recent Bayelsa State governorship bribe-for-ticket scandal that indicted Secondus.

“Little wonder, the recent months have witnessed many PDP members resigning their membership due to Secondus’ activities which has brought the PDP to its knees. PDP under Secondus is in wilful denial of the obvious that under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, free, fair and credible elections is the new normal. Voting power is fast re- turning to the people and the era of stolen and procured votes is fastfading.”