The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has accused the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) of planning to militarise the riverine towns, especially Ilaje Local Government Area ahead of the election.

Spokesperson of Akeredolu campaign organisation, Mr Olabode Olatunde alleged that the ZLP has planted thugs at Ilaje Local Government Area with a plan to rig in favour of the party’s candidate.

He said: “We can authoritatively say that this is part of the grand plans of the ZLP and its candidate, Agboola Ajayi to subvert the will of the people who are determined to return bloc votes for the APC and its candidate, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu in Ilaje Local Government Area. The ZLP is aware that the people of Ilaje are determined to vote massively for the APC, particularly to see that their son, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is the deputy governorship candidate of the APC is voted into power.

“The Akeredolu Campaign Organisation is bringing this to the public, due to its belief that the people must be allowed to exercise their franchise without intimidation or fear on the election day. Again, since prevention of crime remains the best way to enhance security, the appropriate agencies must act now. Governor Akeredolu has at different times, reiterated the fact that no election is worth the blood of the citizens. So, this dubious plan by the ZLP should not only be condemned, but prevented from happening.”

He called on the security agencies to intervene and save Ondo State from electoral violence and deliberate intimidation, and urged APC supporters to remain calm.

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to the ZLP governorship candidate, Mr Babatope Okeowo, denied the allegation and said the APC was responsible for the violence in the state.

He called on the police to investigate the matter and come up with an unbiased report.