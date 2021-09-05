From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

No fewer than 700 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) at the weekend defected to the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state.

The defectors cut across all the wards in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Some of the defectors who claimed they belonged to Lai Mohammed and Raheem Olawuyi groups, said the ruling APC government in the state had beggared their lots.

Spokesperson of one of the defecting groups Queen Odufu said that “I used to be a member of Lai Mohammed forum, but now I am a member of PDP. I pray that the Almighty God makes 2023 victorious for PDP.

“We are more than 200 from my forum in Ajase-Ipo ward that have today defected from APC to PDP. We promise to be faithful to the party. We will use all our energies as I did in APC to work for the victory of PDP in the 2023 elections in the state.”

Receiving the defectors in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area, former House of Representatives member Gbenga Makanjuola said hitherto, the party in the council had held series of meetings with the new members.

Said he: “Most of the defectors are grassroot mobilisers. We are happy to have these Calibre of people joining our party. This goes to show that we can now know the difference between the right and left as well as differentiate between light and darkness.

“The defectors told us that that honour, integrity and family membership of PDP attracted them to the party. They also most especially, believe in the leadership qualities of former Senate President Bukola Saraki. They think it is time for them to belong to where God belongs.”

Makanjuola is confident that PDP would come back to power in the 2023 elections.

“I have no doubt about the ability of our party to wrestle power back at both the state and federal levels come 2023. The situation currently in the country speaks for itself. People are looking for alternative platform. People are looking for someone who can champion the cause of good governance, PDP is equal to the task,” he said.

Corroborating him, PDP council Chair Saheed Oyelowo said that “I am confident that 2023 our party will take power back from APC at all levels. APC used propaganda against us in the past elections. But people are wiser than ever before.”

