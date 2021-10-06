From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The National Coordinator of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra are afraid of a free and fair contest and are resorting to clandestine and crooked methods to achieve victory.

Obigwe, in a statement issued in Awka, claimed that the APC and its candidate, Andy Uba, are aware that their chances of winning the guber election was very slim, ‘hence their reason for plotting desperately to have an easy ride to rig the election.’

He advised Anambra voters to remain vigilant, noting that killers are allegedly being sponsored to maim and kill.

They want to frighten us ahead of the November 6th governorship election for them to have an easy ride in rigging the election. We must not give up and we must not chicken out of our resolve to thwart their evil plan of rigging the election. God forbid bad thing for APC to take over Anambra State but if by any means such happens in our state, what we are witnessing currently will be a child’s play to what will we witness under their government,’ Obigwe said.

‘We must take our destiny in our hands and always remember the saying that “we will not use because people will die in a war and refuse to go to wa”. To stop these enemies of progress, our youth must heed Governor Obiano’s advice of taking over the security of our various communities.

‘Good a thing that IPOB has said it repeatedly that they have no hands in the ongoing killings in our state and what it means is that if our youth decides to fight this menace as they did during the #EndSARS protest, they are to fight criminals and not members of IPOB,’ he said.

Obigwe charged Anambra voters to stand their ground and reject those desperate for power at all cost.

‘If we reject them on November 6th, their evil menace in our state will be a thing of the past,’ he stated.

