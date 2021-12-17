The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is at war with itself, literally. The confusion in its fold is multi-dimensional, cutting across ward level to the national and creating doubts on its future. Virtually all the state chapters are in crisis.

Even without its handlers openly admitting it, there is no doubting the fact that the party is immensely embattled.

But make no mistake about it. It is not as if the party had particularly come across to Nigerians as one that would lead them to the proverbial Promised Land. In fact, even as its founders pranced about in excitement in February 2013 over the new organisation, it was easy to deduct from the fleeting antecedents of some of them that the party was a mere congregation of power-mongers seeking a stronger platform to actualise their dream.

That was a fact known to many, anyway. But because of what has turned out a dummy sold to the electorate in the person and character of the its standard-bearer in 2015 presidential election, Muhammadu Buhari, given the serial disappointment by the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigerians gave it a chance. It did not, however, take long for the APC to expose itself as being rather outlandish in outings but lacking in substance.

When the late Senate President, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, mocked that what existed in Nigeria were not political parties strictly speaking but rallies, APC falls into the classification.

Not even Buhari, who is being flaunted in some quarters as the redeeming face of the party, is free of the rot eating into its fabric. In fact, while he enjoys the humour of messianic status, charges of nepotism, poor management of the economy and actions that further expose the country’s fault lines, remain strong issues he cannot run away from.

Though he still has his crowd, which sees him as being above board on matters of corruption, it is certain that the President has lost much on matters of reputation and public reckoning that he had enjoyed before coming to office. His cocky and abrasive attitude towards the rule of law disconnects, immensely. For such a person to be seen as the poster boy of a political organisation explains the level of danger on the platform.

The problem in the APC is the challenge successive ruling political parties in the country have had to contend with. It is among Nigeria’s governing parties that the saying, ‘Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely,’ finds true meaning. When seeking power, they put up every imaginable carriage of simplicity and humility, asking the people for a chance. The slogan in such situations is ‘change’, with a surfeit of promises of better life ahead.

The story changes the moment power changes hands. PDP, in a moment of indulgence, boasted that it would rule for 60 unbroken years. It did not live to see one-third of the period it vowed to be in charge. APC does not seem to learn from that. It is even more arrogant and loquacious, thriving essentially on propaganda.

For a party that had presented a 10-point agenda for a new Nigeria at its formation, the assumption was strong that it was taking a decisive step into issue-oriented politics.

Highlights of its road map for fixing Nigeria included job creation, anti-corruption fight, free, relevant quality education, agriculture, housing plan, and healthcare plan for children and adults.

The party also listed social welfare scheme for the disadvantaged, massive construction and rehabilitation of roads and power plant construction, among its priorities, adding that it would strengthen peace, security and foreign policy.

The road map read in part: “Roughly, one in four Nigerians, and half of young job seekers are unable to find work. The number of people whose jobs do not cover the cost of food and housing is even greater.

“In addition, major industries that pay higher wages account for just over 5 per cent of the economy. The lack of jobs is the most critical challenge facing Nigeria today, hurting every community and preventing us from being the truly vibrant and prosperous nation we deserve. Building a diverse economy that allows every Nigerian to earn a living and better care for his or her family is our number one priority.”

Its solution for unemployment, included immediate creation of 20,000 jobs per state for those with a minimum qualification of secondary school-leaving certificate and who would participate in technology and vocational training. There was also the idea of establishing technology/industrial estates, fully equipped with ICT, power and other support across the country to attract and encourage small-scale technology businesses and other entrepreneurs.

The party also unfolded an elaborate agenda against official and/or private sector corruption. Part of its strategies in this regard was to strengthen legal provisions to prevent stay of proceedings and other delays in corruption trials.

Nearly seven years down the line, the jury is still out on any of the pledges, which the party has fulfilled sufficiently. Earlier in the year, a Non-governmental organisation, the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI), ranked Nigeria as the third worst governed country in the world. The report, which was released in Singapore, the headquarters of the organisation, judged the country very low in governance, leadership and foresight, placing it 102 out of 104 countries with a score of 0.319 points, ahead of Zimbabwe and Venezuela.

The index focused on seven pillars, namely, leadership and foresight; robust laws and policies; strong institutions; financial stewardship; attractive marketplace; global influence and reputation; and helping people rise in assessing the countries.

The ranking, which was the first in the series, scored Nigeria 0.44 on leadership and foresight; anti-corruption 0.45; long-term vision 0.47; strategic prioritization 0.41 and innovation 0.4.

The verdict is damning but a true reflection of the situation of things in the country. In all indices of measuring good governance, such as rule of law, health services, the social service delivery in areas of electricity, roads, education, employment and ease of doing business, Nigeria is virtually in deficit. At the last count, Nigeria has been ranked the poverty capital of the world.

The state of insecurity is particularly frightening. To state that Nigeria’s current security profile is piteous is, perhaps, an understatement. It is rather flat on its back, literally, offering uncertain hopes of recovery, on account of the fluidity of assault on the citizens and other interests in the country.

These are, ordinarily, issues that should bother the ruling party and its handlers. But, for APC, they do not matter.