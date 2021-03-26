From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday announced that it has captured the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.General Oyeabo Azubike Ihejirika (rtd) as a member of the ruling party.

Describing him as another big catch for the APC, Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Hon. Mai Mala Buni, expressed confidence that Ihejirika will improve the fortunes of the party.

The statement issued by the Governor’s Director-General Press and Media, Mamman Mohammed, said that the Caretaker Committee boss, on Friday received Ihejirika into the party.

“Gen. Ihejirika was formally presented to the chairman by the Jigawa state Governor and Chairman APC Strategy and Contact committee Abubakar Badaru and Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu.

Speaking during the low-key reception, the Caretaker Committee boss, said: “the coming of Gen. Ihejirika will increase the fortunes of the party in Abia state and the South East generally.

“This is a great moment for the party as Gen. Ihejirika and other sons and daughters of the region are coming into the party to deliver the region and bring the South East closer to the center. We look forward to more of APC presence in the South East,” Buni said.