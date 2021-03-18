From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State says it has registered 180,500 members in the on-going registration and revalidation exercise of the party.

The acting secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Mr. Alabo Martins, who disclosed this while speaking to journalists in his office in Yenagoa, the state capital said that more Bayelsans are eager to join the party.

He maintained that the APC is the new bride which everybody wants to identified with, adding that those claiming to be decamping to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) are do so for their own personal reasons.

“Those who are decamping, if you look at them they are personal friends to the governor, close relatives and those from his local government area.”

Martins dismissed some party leaders whom said they are leaving the party because of the attitude the Minister of State for Petroluem, Chief Timipre Sylva, who is the leader of the party in the state

According to him Sylva as the leader is sensitive to the plights and yearning of the party faithful who have the general desire to move the party forward.

He explained that for the period the Sylva as the party has been in the Federal Executive Council he has brought visible infrastructural development to the state for “everyone to see.

“If the leader, Chief Timipre Sylva is running a one-man-show, he wouldn’t have produced David Lyon as a brand in the state. We won the governorship in the state in 2019 because the leader of the party gave the right direction.

“As a Minister he brought the COVID-19 referral hospital, the Brass Fertilizer Company, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tank farm, among others within this short period.

“You know Bayelsans are not gullible people, so it is good to develop their minds than to develop their capacities,” he said

Martins urged APC faithful in the state to be steadfast and be committed to the ideals of the party and expressed confidence that the party will bounce back stronger in 2023.