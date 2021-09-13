The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the killing of the former traditional ruler of Mkpunando community in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Alex Edozieuno, and his driver, Chukwuemeka, as a political assassination.

Director General of Andy Uba Campaign Council, Paul Chukwuma, and the state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, at a press conference in Awka, the state capital, alleged that the deposed monarch was killed not long after he publicly joined the APC.

Edozieuno was one of the 12 monarchs suspended last year by Governor Willie Obiano for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja with the international oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze, without authorisation. He was subsequently dethroned.

Chukwuma further alleged that the series of events that happened before the deposed monarch and his driver were killed, especially considering that he joined the APC not long ago, suggests that there was more to what happened than meets the eye.

He alleged that he had already received many threats from top politicians in the state just as the six members of the House of Assembly who defected to his party had equally been threatened by the same people.

But, his allegations have been dismissed by Governor Obiano, who described it as baseless. The governor rather cautioned the APC not to politicise the former monarch’s death.

Chukwuma said: “Why this death is of major concern to us is because we consider it a politically motivated killing and we wonder why any citizen of this country, no matter how highly placed, could indulge in such an act.

“Recall that a few weeks ago, the late traditional ruler, at a public function, joined our political party, the APC. His reception into the party took place in his hometown and was attended by many Anambrarians.

“We now wonder why, especially against the backdrop of the incessant threats the members of the APC are receiving from some powerful politicians in the state. We have been receiving death threats; threats to our families from highly placed individuals in the state.

“And as usual, in Anambra State, our political contest, no matter how bitter it is, has never gotten to the point where people’s lives will be the issue.

“We are calling on the law enforcement agencies – the police, and the Department of State Service (DSS) to quickly move into action and conduct a proper investigation since the threats have now started translating to deaths.

“Recently, six state Assembly members from the ruling APGA joined our party. Each and every one of them has been receiving threats, and we wonder whether these individuals are above the law.

“We could have swept it under the carpet but with the way and manner Chief Edozieuno was killed, a few kilometres away from his home, according to the video going viral on WhatsApp platform, we wonder why we should be in this situation in Anambra State.

“Personally, I have received all manner of threat messages; the members of our campaign team have equally received all manner of threat messages,” Chukwuma alleged.

Obiano, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, advised APC to approach the police with its evidence since the party controls the security architectures of the country.

“Rather than politicise the monarch’s death, the APC should provide whatever it has about the crime to the Nigeria Police Force. After all, the APC is the Federal Government party which controls, not just the police force, but also the Department of State Security.

“The people and Government of Anambra State are satisfied with the action of the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Tony Olofu, who personally went to the crime scene immediately he heard of Chief Ezediuno’s unfortunate death and set in motion machinery to arrest the persons responsible for the murder and know their motive,” Obiano said.

