The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rendered an unreserved apology to the students abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, promising that President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party would do everything to ensure that they continue to study in a safe environment.

The ruling party in a statement signed by the National Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, noted that it received with joy and glad heart the release and return of the students who were abducted by bandits.

The party also noted that the news was not just elating, but gladdening and relieving.

“We want to congratulate the parents of the children and also apologize on behalf of our party that one of our biggest promises was security and although we are doing our utmost best, such incidence is a sad event and must, at all costs not repeat itself.

“When we received the news of the abduction at first, we were traumatised. We were heartbroken and this was the same for most, if not all Nigerians who heard of the unfortunate incidence.

“As a party, we called on Nigerians not to lose their hope in our government and the security apparatus.

“We thank all those who made this rescue effort possible, especially the governors of Katsina and Zamfara states, the security agents across the country.

“We do not doubt the capacity of our security agencies, we believe and know they are capable, especially when they are well motivated and led, which we can assure is the case under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are trusting and hopeful that this episode will never repeat itself again. We encourage the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Police and other security agents to take lessons from the lapses that led to this abduction and ensure that we never see a repeat of this tragedy again,” the APC boss noted.

The party equally congratulated the president for his determination to ensure the release of the boys.

“We want to assure all Nigerians that the government of President Buhari will continue to do all that is necessary to secure Nigerians, their places of business, worship and learning, while working with the various stakeholders at all levels to make this possible,” he said.