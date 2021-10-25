From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun Congress Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has validated the election and victory of Gboyega Famodun as chairman.

The validation, according to the committee, became necessary because of the absence of a petition against the congress.

The five-man panel constituted by the APC national secretariat also affirmed the victory of other officers elected at the congress in Osogbo on October 16.

Committee Chairman, Obed Wadzani, who led other members during a press briefing in Osogbo, said the decision to affirm the results of the state congress conducted and supervised by the Gbenga Elegbeleye-led committee was taken in the absence of any petition or appeal.

Noting that the committee was in Osun State on the mandate of the national leadership of the party to look into petition arising from the congress, Wadzani said: “If you recall, on October 21, this committee was inaugurated in Abuja, within the mechanism and power of the party to see if there is any issue of appeal emanating from the state congress that was held on October 16 by the committee, led by Elegbeleye.

“We are here as the members of the Appeal Committee from the national level and I can tell you there is no appeal or petition whatsoever since the inauguration of the panel.

“And all the members of the committee that was inaugurated on October 21 were directed to go to the state and meet with the party at the state level if there is any petition to be addressed and I am happy to report we have been here since yesterday and we are here to address you that we have found none in the state.

Earlier, Chairman-elect, Gboyega Famodun, promised to put in place workable mechanism that would strengthen the unity and togetherness among members and loyalists of the party.

