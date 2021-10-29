From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress ((APC) in charge of Ondo State has certified the outcome of the state congress of the party in the state.

The committee declared that the Congress held in the state which produced Mr Add Adetimehin was rancor free.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s state secretariat in Akure on Friday, the acting chairman of the committee disclosed that the committee met with the leadership of the party and some critical stakeholders in the party who all expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the çongress.

She stated that the party, which adopted consensus mode of congres used internal mechanism to resolve any difference that might have come up during the congress.

“We waited for any member who was aggrieved in respect of the state congress of our party, but no one showed up with any petition all through our stay.

“From our observation, we realised there was a strong synergy between the state government and the party which made the party had a peaceful congress.

“We commend Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the existing unity among members of the party in the state. We will report this at the national secretariat,’ she added.