The All Progressives Congress (APC), says it is heading to Appeal Court to challenge the disqualification of its deputy governorship candidate, Sen. Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, in the November 16 Bayelsa State governorship election.

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday disqualified Degi-Eremienyo for allegedly submitting false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Chief Amos Jothan, the state APC chairman, in a statement made available yesterday in Yenagoa, described the court ruling as a miscarriage of justice.

He said: “We are totally surprised that the court could, in spite of objections by our lawyers, went ahead to determine a weighty criminal allegation of falsification and fraud solely on the bases of affidavit evidence contrary to well established judicial precedents that such must be proved beyond reasonable doubt by calling oral evidence. We strongly believe that the judgment cannot withstand a superior judicial scrutiny. Therefore, our lawyers have filed a notice of appeal and other court processes to arrest the execution of the judgment pending the outcome of the appeal.”