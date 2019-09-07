A five-member executive caretaker committee has been appointed for the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, who announced this in a statement on Friday said the caretaker committee to oversee the party’s affairs in the state will be chaired by Isaac Ogbobula. According to him, other members are Friday Owhor, Beatrice Amobi, Abolo Stephen and Baridon Badom (Secretary).

Mr Issa-Onilu also provided the timetable to elect new leaders of the APC in Rivers. The state chapter of the party has been in crisis since the build-up to the 2019 elections. The party in the state split into two factions: one loyal to ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi and the other to a former senator, Magnus Abe.

The internal wrangling among APC members caused the party to lose out in the Rivers elections as it was disqualified by the Supreme Court from fielding candidates in the elections.

New APC leaders are to now to be elected for wards, local governments and the state leadership in Rivers through ward congresses on September 17, LGA congresses, Sept 21 and state congresses on Sept 28.