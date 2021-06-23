From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, has appointed the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodu, to head this weekend’s party’s primary ahead of the Anambra State governorship election.

APC, in a statement signed by the National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, revealed that Sen. John Enoh will serve as the committee’s Secretary.

According to statement, other members of the seven-member Committee include Barr. Uba Maigari Ahmadu, Rt. (Hon.) Goodluck Opiah, Cathleen Oby Nwofor, Shitu Muhammed and Barr. Sylvester Imohanobe.

“The National Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun as the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee for the Anambra State Governorship Election.

The Primary Election is scheduled for Saturday, June 26th, 2021. In this capacity, the seven-member committee is expected to conduct the Primary Election to elect the party’s candidate for the governorship election for Anambra State in line with the provisions of our party’s Constitution and guidelines for the nomination of Candidates,” the statement read.