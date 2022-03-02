From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday finally bowed to pressures when it appointed the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak, to head the newly-constituted zoning committee of the ruling party, ahead of its forthcoming National Convention.

There has been apprehension and anxiety over the zone to fill the vacant positions in the national leadership, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party despite the declosure of the agreement reached by the Progressive Governor and President Muhammadu Buhari, conveyed by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasil El-rufai recently.

However, the statement signed by the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, noted that its Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the composition of the Zoning Committee.

According to the statement members of the committee include, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator. Ovie Omo-Agege, who will serve as Deputy Chairman, Prof. Etim Nyong, Dr. MB Shehu, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Sen. Teslim Folarin, Alh. Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami as members while the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, H.E. Nkem Okeke will serve as the committee Secretary.

On the duration of the assignment to the committee, the statement read: “The Committee is expected to submit its report on Monday, March 7, 2022.”