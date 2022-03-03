From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, appointed Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak, to head the newly-constituted zoning committee of the ruling party, ahead of its forthcoming national convention.

There has been apprehension and anxiety over the zone to fill the vacant positions in the national leadership, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, despite the disclosure of an agreement reached by the Progressive Governor and President Muhammadu Buhari, conveyed by Kaduna State Governor, Nasil el-Rufai, recently.

However, a statement by APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John James Akpanudoedehe, noted that its Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the composition of the zoning committee.

Members of the committee include, Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, who will serve as deputy chairman, Etim Nyong, M. B. Shehu, Mustapha Salihu, Teslim Folarin, Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami as members while Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke, will serve as the committee secretary. The committee is expected to submit its report on Monday, March 7.