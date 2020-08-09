Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom confirmed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) actually reached out to him on the possibility of dumping the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and rejoining the party (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

He, however, said after much consultations with some of his close allies and the State Congress of the PDP, he made up his mind to decline the carrot offered him by the APC.

The governor who disclosed this during the State Elective Congress of the PDP held at Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi said: “It is true that the APC invited me to come back to APC and they are propagating that (he is leaving the PDP) and this is far from the truth. I told them I would come and ask you (the state congress). Do you want me to decamp to APC?” Ortom asked and the delegates chorused, “No, no, no”.

Satisfied with the response, the governor said, “So, I am comfortable with my people (PDP) and I’ll remain in PDP and I will communicate this to my friends in the APC and I will tell them that I consulted with you and you asked me not to leave.”

In a related development, the Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Samuel Ortom.

The Secretary of the party in the state, Dr Joseph Nyam, moved the motion during the State Congress of the party.

Nyam said he moved the motion because Ortom had performed creditably well as governor and had therefore won the confidence of the party.