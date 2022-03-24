From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

An aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Gwer East State Assembly, Hyua Nyimkor, has expressed worry over the incessant violent crisis between Mbasombo and Mbaivur people of Ikpayongo, Gwer East Local Government Area with its attendant loss of lives and destruction of property.

Nyimkor who raised the alarm in a statement on Thursday, lamented that the crisis between hitherto two.brothers have reduced the area almost to rubbles even as he called on government to wade into the matter with a view to bringing the crisis to an end.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“The crisis between Mbasombo and Mbaivur communities in Gwer East Local Government of Benue State have been lingering for some time now. This is a crisis between two consanguineous communities that should not have happened, let alone persisted.

“I am greatly pained that these two communities, which should live in harmony and communion as kith and kin, have engaged in a death struggle attracting the scorn and derision of the watching world.

“The two warring communities have been at logger heads over disputed lands. The quantum of destruction and havoc wreaked since the crisis began this time could best be imagined.”

Nyimkor regretted that the previous bouts of attacks prior to those in the recent days had a lot of property destroyed and houses burnt down with countless numbers of people displaced and rendered homeless.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Ikpayongo, a town close to Makurdi, the Benue State capital has now been reduced to a ruble and currently lies in ruins and ashes. House torching and burning has been going on unabated. Untold destruction of lives and property has occurred.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Many people are now homeless in the midst of suffocating hardship and suffering. The semi-urban area (Ikpayongo) within the vicinity of the fighting has become a shadow of its former bubbling self as many of its inhabitants have fled to other safer places.

“The innocent people of Ikpayongo who are running for their lives as their houses, property and sources of livelihood go to ashes are crying for help. This is a clear indication of the death of the hitherto existence of brotherhood and love amongst Tiv brothers.”

He therefore called on the local, state and federal governments to treat the conflict with utmost seriousness and make concerted efforts to bring the warring parties to the negotiating table where issues catalyzing the crisis will be debated and resolved amicably.

He also urged that peace advocacy should be accompanied by the deployment of security agents to the area to provide deterrence against further despoliation of the affected communities.