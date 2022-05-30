From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
As aspirants await the official results of the House of Assembly and the National Assembly primaries conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Thursday, Friday and Saturday last week, some aggrieved members have demanded the cancellation of the elections.
Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo Monday, the aspirants accused Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of impunity and total disregard for democratic principles in the conduct of the primaries.
A former member of the Osun House of Assembly, Waseeu Adebayo, who spoke on behalf of others, alleged that the direct primaries were conducted without any election material or party documents like membership register, and result sheets, among others.
The aspirants are Waseeu Adebayo (Olorunda State Constituency), Owoade Adeyemi (Irewole/Isokan State Constituency), Wahab Olanrewaju (Ifelodun State Constituency), Babalola Opeyemi (Ede South State Constituency) and Kolawole Victor (Ilesa East State Constituency
Others are Adesola Adegbite (Odo-Otin State Constituency), Olaoye Abdulhakeem (Osogbo State Constituency), Olaniyi Olanike (Ayedaade State Constituency), Kasali Adelaja (Iwo State Constituency), Opadola Amobi (Olaoluwa State Constituency), Komolafe Richard (Ijesha-South Federal Constituency) and Ibrahim Oyekunle (Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency).
The spokesperson of Prince Gboyega Famodun, the state chairman of APC, Kola Olabisi, said the committee saddled with the responsibility, will announce the result very soon.
Leave a Reply