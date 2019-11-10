Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Conference of 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidates has congratulated the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and the former governor of Imo State, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, on their victories at the Court of Appeal.

They also congratulated Ben Kalu, Chinedu Ogah, and Nkeiru Onyejeocha for their victories at the appellate court.

In a statement endorsed by their leader, Engineer Onyedibe Tochukwu, the group stated that their victories are an indication that they, indeed, have the people’s mandates to represent their various constituencies in the legislative chambers.

The statement partly reads: “Your victory is a confirmation of the enormous trust the people of your constituencies reposed on you. You should go forth and preach the APC gospel of progressive development and ‘welfarism’; ensuring that we win more converts”.

The conference called on the people of the southeast to join hands with the APC as “we work methodologically to rescue the South East from many years of intentional neglect.”