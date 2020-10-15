Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretakee/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee has assured members of the party of equitable reward system.

The National leadership of the party explained that the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni is already working with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to urgently address the reward system for dedicated and loyal party members, particularly on appointment of deserving party members into several boards, agencies and parastatals of government.

Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe who disclosed this during a meeting with elected National Executive Committee (Non- National Working Committee) members, stated that since the inauguration of the APC Caretake Committee, the Chairman has worked assiduously to bring peace and reposition the party.

He informed NEC members that Governor Mai Mala Buni proposed the recently-inaugurated tripartite Executive/Legislative/APC consultative Committee which is ensuring synergy, good governance and accelerated implementation of the Next Level agenda.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni at our last meeting with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo spoke boldly on the issue of the reward system for deserving party members.” Udoedehe told the NEC members at the consultative meeting.

Earlier, the elected Non-NWC NEC members passed vote of confidence on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee.

The Non-NWC NEC members in a position paper jointly signed by Abubakar Sadiq Saadu (Chairman) and David Okumba (Secretary) and addressed to the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni also identified and urged the APC Caretaker Committee priority attention to areas such as APC reward system, internal democracy, membership drive, administrative structure, and general welfare.

“Our concerns and recommendations are borne out of our collective desire for a more viable and prosperous APC… We wish to reaffirm our confidence in your ability to contribute meaningfully in salvaging our beloved party and return it to the fast lane of electoral victories,” the Non-NWC NEC member’s position paper read.