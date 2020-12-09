From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the ruling party.

APC, in a statement by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said PDP lacked the capacity to provide rigorous and intelligent interrogation of policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.

The ruling party commended PDP for taking keen interest in its internal party processes, particularly the virtual APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, urging the opposition to learn something on proper party management, progressive politics and internal democracy.

“The APC had initially dismissed an incomprehensible statement credited to a spokesperson of the PDP as fake until further checks confirmed its authenticity. In its latest beer parlour rant, the PDP has called on INEC to deregister APC and declare vacant the seats of all APC lawmakers. If the PDP assumes this as its standard of opposition politics, then our democracy is in danger.

“It is now clear that the PDP’s disillusion following their rejection by Nigerians in the 2011 and 2019 general elections has degenerated into senility. It is common knowledge that the PDP leadership is currently facing a serious crisis of confidence as a result of it rudderless leadership. However, it will seem that the PDP crisis has been grossly under played.

“How does one explain the public rebuke by the former Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki to the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, to stay clear of the party’s reconciliation efforts?

“With the PDP as the supposed ‘main opposition’ lacking the capacity to provide rigorous and intelligent interrogation of the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, we reiterate our frustration that the PDP is pushing Nigeria into a one-party state which the APC does not subscribe to.

“In place of the failed PDP, we repeat our call to other opposition parties to seize the opportunity and play the true role of opposition which our democracy and governance needs to flourish.

“Finally, it is commendable that the PDP has taken a keen interest in the APC’s internal party processes, particularly the virtual APC National Executive Committee (NEC) held on Tuesday.

“However, it is our sincere hope that the PDP learns a thing or two on proper party management, progressive politics and internal democracy. The PDP can start by paying its staff salaries,” the party said.