From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has revealed the party is waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the proposal for the conduct of the party’s national convention.

Speakung to newsmen after the Forum’s meeting in Abuja, the PGF chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, disclosed that after making input into the timetable and schedule of activities from the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, they can only wait for the approval of Mr President.

Reactihg to the activities for National Convention, the PGF noted: “We considered the timetable and we have made some inputs particularly to comply with the Electoral Law and the party’s constitution. Remember we (PGF) are just one organ of the party (though a very important organ) but we advised the Caretaker Committee to ensure that they consult with all, so that at the end of the day, the final output will be such that all party members will be happy.”

Asked if they considered a specific date, he said: “There is a proposal before Mr. President and once he approves it, the National Caretaker Committee will announce the date.”

“The PGF met this evening and reviewed a number of issues relating to the assignments given to committee members which participated in party affairs, national security and economy.

“We started by commending the committee we assigned with the responsibility of navigating on our behalf on the autonomy for legislature and judiciary.

“The forum commended the Committee, it’s work and outcome. We want to reinstate that as a forum we are committed to it’s implementation as agreed with all.

“Secondly, we took report from the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State and we commended the Caretaker Committee under his able leadrship for all the successes recorded by the party, particularly that on daily bases people are joining the party.

“Even in the last few months, we had former Gov. Gbenga Daniel, the governors of Ebonyi and Cross River States, former Speaker, members of the National and State Assemblies, many illustrious citizens of Nigeria and we are still counting.

“This is a testament to the fact that APC is Nigeria’s preffered party. It is the party Nigerians will continue to aspire and continue to be proud of. We also appreciate the successes recorded despite the constraints of limited economy.

“We equally discussed the time table for our congresses and we reivewed the security situation and acknowledged some of the challenges as well as the successes achieved. We also acknowledged the constraints of the economy and the successes that are being achieved.

“We noted that Mr. President visited Lagos to commission the Lagos/Ibadan railway, the Deep Sea Project and other items provided by Lagos State Governor to enhance the security of Lagos State. Just on Tuesday, Mr. President commissioned the backbone of the 7th Strand of the NLNG. We believe these are among many other legacy projects that will continue to bring more income for the country,” he said.