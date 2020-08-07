Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its weight behind the actions of the 17 Edo State House of Assembly members, quipping that ‘seven cannot be greater than 17’.

APC, in a statement signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, chided the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, for renovating the Assembly Complex.

The ruling party further described Governor Obaseki’s action as a bitter reminder to Nigerians of the backward days of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administrations which normalised the desecration of other arms of governments to achieve political ends.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to unfolding political events in the Edo State House of Assembly. While we urge our security services to stay vigilant and be guided by the law in its efforts to prevent a breakdown of law and order, we also call on all parties and their proxies to ensure peace and adherence to the rule of law in all their actions.