From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed the Senate on the electronic transmission of election results, reaffirming its commitment and support for constitutionally permitted innovations.

While commending the patriotic disposition of the multi-partisan 9th National Assembly, the ruling party claimed that the credibility of elections has continued to improve under the Buhari administration.

The statement issued by the National Secretary APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee claimed that the past practices of electoral fraud under the past PDP administrations are fast becoming a thing of the past.

‘APC has reaffirmed our commitment and support for constitutionally-permitted innovations that will improve the transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s electioneering processes and internal democracy, specifically the nomination of political party candidates.

‘This is against the backdrop of Senate amendments to the Electoral Act which will ultimately be forwarded to the President for consideration.

‘Accordingly, the soundbites from the PDP should be ignored in their entirety. PDP is only pretending to be an opposition political party,’ the APC statement read.

‘Meanwhile, the patriotic disposition of the multi-partisan 9th National Assembly should be commended.

‘It is the right thing for the National Assembly to aggregate and consider the clamours by civil societies, interested stakeholders and indeed all Nigerians on all matters requiring legislation,’ the statement read.

On credible elections, the ruling party wrote: ‘In line with our progressive mantra, the credibility of elections has continued to improve under the President Buhari-led APC government. Valid votes now count and past practices of electoral fraud inflicted on Nigerians by past PDP administrations are fast becoming a thing of the past.

‘At the party level, the APC Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni has entrenched internal democracy in nomination processes as recorded in recent and successful nationwide congresses conducted by the party.

‘The APC as a party and government will continue to stand for and support free, fair, transparent and credible elections. We call on well-meaning Nigerians to join us in this quest to deepen our democracy,’ the statement read.

