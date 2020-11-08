Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at the Abia State Government over the recently introduced N15,000 “Pandemic Prevention fee”, payable by each student of the Abia State University (ASBU). The institution’s authorities said the fee was to be used to ensure that COVID-19 pandemic was prevented from spreading in ABSU as the students return on campus.

Abia State Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has however cancelled the payment of N15,000 “Pandemic Prevention Fee” and has instead authorized the payment of N30,000 pocket money to Abia students in the institution.

A release signed by Benedict Godson, Abia State APC Publicity Secretary while claiming that the ABSU “Pandemic Prevention Fee” was the most ludicrous thing Abia Govt has done, warned that the N30,000 Student Support Fund must not be a Greek Gift.

The Abia State Chapter of APC said it “received with deep regret and shock, the most absurd academic decision and another exhibition of administrative rascality and recklessness from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led Abia State Government against our students at the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU)”.

The APC cautioned “that the proposed N30,000 support fund meant for the students must not be tantamount to any form of school fee or dubious fee increment, as we’re aware that they’ll try to make parents indirectly pay for the proposed support fund which may end up becoming a Greek Gift”.

The state government has however maintained that it cancelled the payment of N15,000 “Pandemic Prevention Fee” in ABSU in good faith and would make good its promise to the N30,000 pocket money to Abia students in the institution.