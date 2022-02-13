From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Bayelsa State Government are at loggerheads over the performance of Governor Douye Diri in the last two years.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

While the APC through the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the state chairman, Dr Dennis Otiotio- Odoni scored the Diri administration low as it celebrates its second anniversary, the state government through the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Ayibaina Duba has expressed dismay over what it called “misguided comments.”

Sylva and Otiotio- Odoni speaking at separate interviews lampooned the Diri’s administration over its underachievement in the last two years noting that the APC will rescue the state in 2023.

Specifically on certain projects, Sylva queried the rationale behind inviting a fellow governor to commission the Igbedi road, criticised lack of lights at the runway of the Bayelsa Airport, and upbraided the Diri administration over moves to commission half-finished projects like the judges’ quarters and the blackout across the Yenagoa.

“I noticed that they are working on the Isaac Boro road again. Dickson worked on that road for eight years, he did not finish it. Douye Diri is working on it again. What has happened to Bayelsa , that for 10 years we have been working on one road,”he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Sylva however commended Diri administration for some policies like the House of Assembly quarters that was given to lawmakers noting that the government must make efforts to replace it.

Duba, in his reaction titled: “Sylva’s unwarranted Attack on Gov Diri” stated that Sylva’s comments not only lacked finesse but were also indecorous of an exalted citizen of the state occupying a high office.

According to him Sylva comments were aimed to dampen morale of Bayelsa in the midst of celebration of the achievements of the Diri’s administration.

Duba who picked holes in Sylva’s comments on the Igbedi road, the blackout in the state, the Judges Quarters at Opolo, and the airport adding that the opposition party is yet to recover from the loss of the governorship of the state adding that he thinks attacking Diri would shore up the flailing fortunes of his party at both the state and national level.

“Regardless of comments by a misfiring Minister of the Federal Republic, the administration remains focused on bettering the lot of the Bayelsa people and refuses to be distracted by those who choose to play politics with the development of the state at all times. The government restates its position that the PDP-led Prosperity Administration of Governor Douye Diri would not play the APC brand of politics with the development of our state. If in just two years in office, the administration has received and is receiving plaudits for its people-oriented projects and policies, then Bayelsans have reasons to be hopeful of better days ahead under a PDP administration,” he said.