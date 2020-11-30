Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee has concluded arrangements for the commencement of membership registration and revalidation across the country.

In a statement by the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the ruling party maintained that it was in fulfilment of the decision reached after consultation with major stakeholders and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Yobe governor the exercise will begin on Saturday, December 12 and end on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

The APC boss, therefore, urged all party members and prospective members to take advantage of the exercise to revalidate their membership in their wards and or join the ruling party.

While stressing that the membership registration and revalidation will take place simultaneously in every Ward in the country, Governor Buni assured that distributing registration and revalidation materials to all the states, local governments and wards will be concluded before December 12.