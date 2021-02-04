From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe state has launched the process of revalidation and registration of members in Gombe State.

The exercise is to commence with the training for Local Government Supervisors, who will in turn train officers at the ward and unit levels that is according to the chairman of the Registration and Revalidation Committee for Gombe State, Dr. Danjuma Dabo.

Speaking at the Stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Gombe, the Chairman stated that the training would begin from Friday, February 5, with the training of 22 Local Government Supervisors, who would go and step-down the knowledge gain to the ward supervisors and three Registration Officers from each unit.

Dr. Dabo said the registration proper would commence from 9th to 23rd of February 2021, adding that materials for the conduct of the exercise had already been received. He said each form had a unique security code, such as serial numbers and some salient features which were to ensure transparency.

The Chairman explained that each persons requesting to be registered will be asked to provide three passport photographs, a voter’s card among other requirements before he would be registered and that only forms filled with a black pen would be admitted as valid.

He said 6 thousand officers would be trained, but because of the large number of the entire officers, the training would be in batches, such that that LGA Supervisors would be trained in Gombe, while the Ward Supervisors would be at the LGA Headquarters.

On his part, the Secretary of the Committee, Mr. Bakura Waziri, said the registration was expected to be conducted without any form of discrimination or exclusion of to anyone willing to join the party.

Mr. Waziri said registration officials were prohibited from hading over the registration forms and other materials to anyone not authorized to handle the registration in the program, prohibiting the use of photocopied forms, thereby asking those seeking for registration to insist on using the original form.

He said all damaged forms should be recorded and returned to the headquarters and never be thrown away, because it was expected that every single form would be accounted for. Mr. Waziri said multiple registrations were prohibited, but that registration would be conducted in strict compliance with the Covid-19 Protocols.

Meanwhile the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, called on the public to come out and get registered into the party, because the number would determine future elections for the party in the state and the country as a whole.

Also, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Gombe State, Mr. Nite Amalgal, said the essence of the exercise was to mobilize people that of age at the grassroots and those willing to join the party from other to come out in their numbers to register into the party.