From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ebonyi State chapter has berated the Rivers State Governor,Nyesom Wike, over his comment on the recent Federal High Court ruling which sacked Governor Umahi and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, from office.

Wike had while reacting to the judgement vowed to pursue Umahi’s case till the supreme Court and to ensure that he was removed from office for defecting from PD to the APC.

But the APC in Ebonyi State in a statement on Sunday issued by it’s Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-emegha, described Wike’s comment as an affront on the nation’s judiciary.

The statement which was titled “Gov Wike’s reckless outburst against Gov David Umahi: An affront on Nigeria Judiciary” urged the Rivers State Governor fo face the numerous developmental challenges in his state and leave Governor Umahi alone.

“The attention of the Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to the reckless outburst of the primitive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. The Rivers State Governor was reacting to the very unjust and widely condemnable Federal High Court ruling which recently sacked Governor Umahi and his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe.

“After listening to Governor Wike’s rcekless tirades against Governor Umahi, which is very characteristic of him,the Ebonyi APC feels obligated to reply the garrulous, highly pompous but poorly performing Governor of Rivers State, and to place him where he rightly belongs. This is moreso given that he has achieved nothing other than violence, turbulence and destruction of people’s hard-earned property ever since he became the Governor of Rivers State

“Nigerians are very much aware that there is no comparison between the widely rated performing Governor of Ebonyi State,Engr. Chief David Umahi, and the power-drunk Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in any area, as Governor Umahi clearly surpasses the sleeping Governor of Rivers state in all indexes of performance both in private life and in Public service.

“It is a measure of the rot in our Democracy that a Governor of a state will have no qualms in publicly reprimanding and threatening to deal with a fellow Governor over an issue that is before a court of competent jurisdiction. It speaks to the malaise in the Nigeria judiciary, and further lends credible credence to the insinuations that our judicial system are indeed being manipulated by some powerful forces against the ordinary Nigerians.

“Governor David Umahi has since appealed the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja , while hoping that the appellate courts will upturn the ruling of the lower court because it is not in consonance with any of the already established legal precedents on the issue of defection in the country.

“Having said that , Nigerians are however invited to note that the current travails of Governor David Umahi has nothing whatsoever to do with offending any law, but a clear case of political enemies persecuting a performing Governor because of his rising political profile as indicated by the utterances of Governor Wike.

“Wike should know that it is God that lifts and not mortals like him. So, no amount of his evil plots will be portent enough as to be able to dislodge nor remove a serving Governor who was single-handedly installed by God Himself for a unique purpose for His people.

“Wike and his co- travelers should go to hell and burn to ashes if they cannot accept the verdict of God which has clearly positioned Governor Umahi as the most qualified and preferred aspirant to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, and stop behaving like sadists who are hell-bent on equalizing misery.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, the good people of Ebonyi State and indeed all lovers of Democracy will continue to support and pray for Governor Umahi not only for the restoration of his mandate, but also for his victory as the president of Nigeria in 2023, because the wickedness of men can never overshadow the grace and mercy of God almighty.

“If not that Governor Umahi has warned us against attacking any leader or Governor on his behalf, i would have properly situated the despicable character in Rivers State Government House who now masquerade as a Governor. However Governor Wike is once again advised to focus his attention on solving the numerous developmental challenges bufetting his Rivers State, and stop dissipating energy sounding like the godfather of the Nigeria body-polity” the statement said.