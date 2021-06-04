From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that hostility against the Special Anti-Robery Squad (SARS) which weakened the police is responsible for deteriorating insecurity in the country.

National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, James Akpanudoedehe, made the claim at an event organised by the APC Professionals’ Forum at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday.

The APC caretaker committee’s chief scribe also said it was wrong to judge the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration with artificial security.

Akpanudoedehe warned that those plotting to bring down the President Buhari administration through the back door would not succeed.

“President Buhari will be judged by security and other achievements, but the issue of security is not going to by the artificial security situation in Nigeria. Those who are trying to take down President Buhari through the back door will not succeed. Those hyping for people to know that there is insecurity to bring down the government of APC, will be brought to book.

“I hope Nigerians and the media will pay attention to the minister not taking a biased position but empirical facts from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, because it seems people are now paying attention to blackmail in the social media. For example, in the social media, a lot of educated young people were misled to believe that SARS was an evil organisation inside the police and today we are having pockets of insecurity everywhere because the effects of SARS has really weakened the morale of the police.