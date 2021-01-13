The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has urged residents to go about their activities without fear of threat to their lives or property.

The party stated this in reaction to a statement credited to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) that people are no longer safe in the state under the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi who is of the APC.

Spokesperson for APC in the state, Ade Ajayi, in a statement, yesterday, said though insecurity had become a national malaise and was not peculiar to the state, the level of insecurity was not as bad as painted by the PDP.

“It is like comparing satan with Jesus when the situation under which PDP governed this state is compared to the present situation under the APC government. There are several unresolved daylight assassinations and clear cases of robberies which happened during the immediate past government and are yet to be resolved till date due to the personalities involved.

“Residents of the state should ignore the statement. Ekiti is more secured under Fayemi unlike when Fayose and PDP were in the saddle. There was a whole lot of state-sponsored assassinations then. None investigated, none solved. Insecurity is a national malaise and the establishment of the Ekiti branch of the Amotekun security outfit which is highly equipped and motivated by the state government is a pointer to the seriousness of the administration to safe guard lives and properties in the state.”

The APC expressed the confidence that security agents in the state were capable of dealing with any unfortunate incident and that they had swung into action in the case of the oil magnate who was kidnapped on Monday.

“Very soon they shall bring succour to the family of the victim, just like they did during the Yuletide period when a travelling businessman was rescued by Amotekun in cooperation with other security outfits in the state.”