Confusion has enveloped the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of its special convention today, following the reported declaration of Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as consensus aspirant.

The National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, who announced the choice of Lawan at the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), yesterday, in Abuja, said the decision was taken after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the announcement has deepened the crisis in the party as the governors and the NWC have kicked against the decision. In fact, shortly after the meeting, some members of the NWC staged a walkout.

Briefing newsmen at the party’s national secretariat, the NWC members, also confirmed that though Adamu announced the choice of Lawan’s endorsement by President Buhari, they were not in support. APC National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, flanked by other NWC members, comprising four National Vice chairmen – Salihu Moh Lukman, Isaac Kekemeke, Victor Giadom, among others, insisted that Adamu acted alone.

He further said they were solidly in support of the position of the Northern APC governors that zoned the party’s presidential ticket to the Southern part of the country.

The National Organising Secretary, said: “Distinguish members of the press, as you can see all of us are coming from the NWC meeting. That we were fully briefed by our national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and he did brief us that the Senate President, Lawan is the consensus candidate for the APC national convention and that was just the information he gave us. But it was not an issue that was discussed on the floor of the NWC meeting and we have just finished, and just recently about two days ago, the northern governors had a meeting and said the leadership of this country, under the APC should go to the south. And equally, the Southern governors also affirmed that.

“So, we as members of the NWC are also with the governors on what they have said and some minutes ago the governors of the North have gone to the presidency and have just briefed the president that they are still standing on what they said with regards to the power shift to the south.”

At a meeting with President Buhari, 13 northern governors insisted that the party’s presidential ticket must go to the South.

Their stance came even as Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and his supporters within the party have rejected the choice of Lawan and power shift to the south. Bello is reported to have staged a walk out in protest during the meeting by northern governors on the subject.

However, Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (PGF) and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who led the team to the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said they told the president of their resolve to return power to the South for the sake of equity and unity of the country.

Lalong, who was flanked by 12 other governors, said they had the president’s assurances that he would not influence who emerged the flag bearer.

“The president told us that for the APC presidential primary, he has no anointed candidate and, therefore, directed that the Progressive Governors’ Forum meet with the National Working Committee of the party to agree and proffer further solutions and recommendations for his successor. And based on his directive, the Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum has summoned a meeting for 5:00 (local time) today, after which we will make further suggestions to the President.”

Lalong said the governors were also at the Presidential Villa to apologise to the president, because they met at the weekend and took a position on power shift to the South in the spirit of fairness, but before they could convey their position to the president, it was leaked to the public.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement corroborating Lalong’s statement said the president cleared all doubts that he had no anointed or preferred candidate.

He quoted the president as saying he was determined to ensure that “there shall be no imposition of any candidate on the party,” even as he urged the governors to allow delegates decide who wins.

“You were elected as I was, have a clear mind as I have. God gave us the chance; we have no reason to complain. We must be ready to take pain as we take the joy. Allow the delegates to decide. The party must participate, nobody will appoint anybody.”

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu who was also at the meeting with President Buhari said the northern governors supported power shift to the south because it is would promote the unity of the country.

“We looked at the totality of the issues in our country and we believe APC with a president that has delivered democratic dividends across the breadth of the country and 22 governors, has everything going for it. What is the political brinkmanship that we need to bring so that every component of Nigeria will feel important? It is to allow opportunity for other parts of the country. And this is a step that will bring more peace and resonate with every part of Nigeria,” he said.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai confirmed that out of the 14 APC northern governors only Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who is also an aspirant, disagreed with their position on a southern candidate. He said Bello had excused himself from the meeting with the president because he rejected the resolution made by the governors.

Those at the meeting include Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi; Simon Lalong, Plateau; Abubakar Badaru, Jigawa; Aminu Masari, Katsina; Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa; Bello Matawalle, Zamfara; Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano; Abubakar Bello, Niger; Yahaya Inuwa, Gombe, Babagana Zulum, Borno; Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna and AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara.

•Nnamani discontinues race

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has announced his withdrawal from the race.

At a press briefing in Abuja, he said his decision stemmed from the fact that the South East was relegated to the background after an agreed sharing formula of APC offices.

He said after the last convention in March, the party produced a unity list which was approved by APC governors and endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, positions were swapped between the north and south, adding that offices occupied by leaders from the south automatically transferred to the north.

He said the party agreed to zoned the Presidency to the South and only aspirants from the zone would vie for the office, wondering why the arrangement changed.

He added that APC leadership frustrated effective campaign and made the primary a game for those with deep pocket especially those in control of state funds and those in political offices, and those who control party structure.

“In the present circumstances, it does not make any sense for me to continue in the race as I have not had the opportunity to market my profile and ideas to the delegates of our party in a manner that allow for deliberation and introspection. Therefore, I discontinue my aspiration and wish the party successful primary and unity of purpose so that we can win the 2023 general elections,” he said.

He said he would continue to engage with the party and its leadership to make sure that the ideas and values that I he cherishes and propagated found strong footing in the party administration and in public leadership after election.

