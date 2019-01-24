Joe Effiong, Uyo

The former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio, has assured the people of the state that the time for real empowerment and period of eradication of poverty in their homes has come, with the imminent taking over of the state’s administration by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio, who spoke at an APC rally in Ibiono, yesterday, however, added a caveat, that for the El-dorado to become a reality, the people should vote for all APC candidates, from the House of Assembly to, especially, the candidates for the House of Representatives, Edet Ikotidem; Senate, Bassey Etim and governorship, Obong Nsima Ekere.

He also asked Ekere to ensure he creates job opportunities for the youths of the state, and develop infrastructure facilities, especially in the rural areas.

“You must create jobs for them; look at your people, there should be no more poverty. I know you are going to empower them all,” he said.

The APC governorship candidate, Ekere, said the level of hunger in the state was too much and, as such, the APC has come with the message of prosperity to redeem the people. He noted that one of the greatest problems the state is facing is in the local government, which the present government allegedly refused access to the allocated money.

“Never in the history of the state, has the workers and civil servants been so punished as in the present government. They’ve not given them promotion, no promotion arrears; no gratuity for those who have retired from service, some even died because of hunger. For pensions, if you don’t pray and see vision, you don’t collect, all of that will end on May 29.

“I know of the boundaries problem. A lot of people have died due to boundary problem and the present government has refused to do something about it. It will be settled,” he said.

Nsima promised to increase students’ bursary from N5,000 to N25,000 if elected into office.

He appealed to the people to bring their permanent voter cards (PVCs) from February, during the National Assembly election and vote for the president and all the APC candidates. He, also, advised the people to vote peacefully without violence, describing the APC as a law-abiding party.