From Ndubuisi Kanu, Abuja

Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee and Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, is to lead Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya and top shots of the party to meet with Senator Danjuma Goje over reorganisation of the party structure in the state.

The meeting slated for this week, ahead of the party’s national convention, was part of resolutions reached at a reconciliation meeting at the residence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu in Abuja where Buni and other leaders of the party reconciled Governor Yahaya and Senator Goje.

Yahaya and Goje have been at daggers-drawn over control of party structure in the state. The crisis that trailed the congresses of the party in the state took a dangerous twist in November 2021, following an attack on the senator in the state capital. The the former governor had accused the governor of unleashing thugs on him when he visited the state for a private function, but Goje accused him of unleashing mayhem in the state and petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, alleging attempt on his life.

However, Buni last week led top shots of the party to the residence of Senator Adamu to reconcile the two politicians.

The meeting was attended by former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, former governors of Borno and Enugu states, Kashim Shettima and Sullivan Chime respectively and some senators.

A source at the meeting said Yahaya and Goje were urged to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in the state and party in in line with Islamic teachings.”

He said the second leg of the peace pact was that the congress of the party conducted in the state where allies of Goje were edged out should be realigned to accommodate supporters of the former governor.

“The governor and the senator agreed to this. This was the second phase of the outcome of the peace meeting.”

Another source said it was resolved that Governor Buni should lead Gombe governor, his Borno State counterpart, Babagana Zulum and his predecessor, Kashim Shettima to meet with Senator Goje at his Abuja residence this week.

“It is expected that the reorganisation of the party structure in Gombe would be done during the meeting at Goje’s residence in Abuja,” the source said.