PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the resignation of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State over reports of the seizure of a property, Plot 298, Wuye District, Abuja, allegedly linked to him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Crimes Commission (ICPC).

Chairman of the Media Committee of APC in Bauchi State, Comrade Sabo Mohammed and the Secretary Mallam Saadu Umar in a press release, said by the ICPC report, Governor Mohammed betrayed public trust by unlawfully allocating property belonging to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to himself and his family while serving as the Minister of the FCT, Abuja.

“This appalling scandal would warrant a resignation or impeachment in saner climes! Thus, we hereby urge Mr. Governor to take the path of honour.

These allegations and his conduct in office so far – like the 3.6 billion Naira Adda Nigeria Ltd Car (Govenror Bala is alleged to be a Director in the Company) contract scandal – have continued to erode the confidence of the people of Bauchi State in the ability of Gov Mohammed to discharge his functions without mixing it with his personal interests,” the statement said.

The APC urged members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly to to hold the Governor to account by immediately starting a thorough investigation of all the contracts signed by him on behalf of Bauchi State so as to be sure and tell the public to whose interests each and every of those contracts were signed for .

The opposition party also urged the state legislature to stop the planned privatisation of the assets of the State by the governor expressing.fear they would be transfered “to himself and his family and friends like the way he unlawfully transferred the land of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to himself and his family”

In a swift, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor Media, Mukhtar Gidado, described APC as embarking on a tale of lies impunity on his principal, describing the opposition’s statement as false and mischievous.

In a statement issued to Journalists in Bauchi, Muktar refute the report of the ICPC, absolving his boss from any wrong doing