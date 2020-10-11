Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo State governorship election has congratulated its candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, for emerging victorious in last weekend’s election.

The Council, in a statement issued by APC chieftain, Osita Okechukwu, noted that the victories of Governor Akeredolu and his Edo state counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, defines APC’s ideology-preference for physical infrastructure to stomach infrastructure of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The member of the APC Campaign Council and Director-General Voice of Nigeria (VON), commended the good people of both states for buying into the APC’s ideology-preference.

“On behalf of the APC National Campaign Council led by the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwolu, we congratulate His Excellency Akeredolu for his victory in the Ondo State governorship election.

“For us in the APC, his victory and that of His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, both products of APC in the last four years have in no small measure defined our ideology-preference of devoting much more resources to physical infrastructural development to dtomach infrastructure as per PDP,” the statement read.

Okechukwu also recalled that they had in an earlier stated unequivocally that; “We don’t harbour any fears of APC not winning Ondo State. That Akeredolu and Obaseki share a lot in common. One, they devoted much more resources in the past four years to physical infrastructural development than stomach infrastructure. That this is why some elites are antagonistic to both.”

While congratulating the good people of both states for buying into APC’s ideology-preference, the Campaign Council noted that it has become the hallmark of most APC controlled states.

“Indeed this is our hallmark in most APC states and the federal government. Our traducers envy infrastructural development going in Lagos, Kaduna, Borno and other APC states, the uncommon Buhari’s Agrarian Revolution, power and railways infrastructure,” he noted in the statement.

Okechukwu further maintained that they were happy with the outcome of the two governorship elections as both showcase that Nigerians are gradually coming to terms that physical infrastructure that generates prosperity and enduring happiness, is more preferable to the PDP hand-out stomach infrastructure.

“For those who because of the collapse of communism assume that there is no difference between the APC and PDP ideologically, Obaseki and Akeredolu’s victories were eye-openers on the emerging ideological difference between the two political parties. PDP is share the money, while APC is investing the money,” he said in the statement.

Okechukwu added that they have been vindicated as some doubting Thomases disputed their pre-election fact-finding mission statement that Governor Akeredolu will win with margin of between 55-58 per cent.