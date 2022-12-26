By Chinelo Obogo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Canada chapter has urged the party’s Presidential Campaign Council to look out for persons masquarading as diaspora representatives.

In a statement on Sunday, Chairman of the party in Canada, Mr Elias Abone said there was need for the APC to be careful in dealing with people who come into Nigeria as members and representatives of the party in various diaspora countries.

“This is an election year and already, we have reports of persons claiming to be diaspora chairman whose intentions are strictly to create internal issues for our great party.

“APC chances in the 2023 presidential poll is very high such that opposition parties will want to create issues including using impersonators to infiltrate it’s ranks.” he said.

Abone said that representatives of APC in diaspora countries are members of the Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (APCCDC) led by Mr Tunde Doherty, Chairman APC UK Chapter.

“What this means is that any person or group claiming to be representing any diaspora chapter can easily be investigated.

“All diaspora chapter are seriously involved in campaigns in and from our various chapters for the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu and will not fold out arms while non members infiltrate the party.” he said.

On the recent disagreements in the Canada chapter, the chairman said it has been resolved and that the executive speak with one voice.

“All our genuine members are one and remain committed to the course of ensuring that not only do we continue to project the party here in Canada but to also influence our families in Nigeria to vote for the APC.

“Whatever happened were Minot hiccups that has not in anyway affected our unity as members of the APC in Canada.”

He, however, urged members with any grievance to always pursue it through the proper channels to uphold and maintain the integrity for which APC is known.

Abone urged Nigerian to support the APC and all its candidates in the 2023 general elections, especially the party’s presidential candidates, explaining that Tinubu would surely be remembered as the best thing that happened to Nigeria.