Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ismail Danbaba, has been declared winner in the just concluded bye election into Nasarawa Central State Constituency in Nasarawa State.

Declaring the result last night in Nasarawa, the Returning Officer, Mr Iiyasu Umar, said the APC candidate scored 7,475 to defeat Mr Bage Nuhu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who got 4,608 votes.

Mr Iliyasu Umar stated that the bye election had 12,217 total votes cast out of which 12,083 were valid votes with 234 rejected votes.

The results of the election was announced under the supervision of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Commissioner in charge of Kogi, Nasarawa and Kwara States, Alhaji Mohammed Haruna, amidst heavy security presence.