National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has declared that the Anambra electorate will not vote for APC and that all their plots to take over the state by force will fail.

Speaking in Onitsha yesterday, Obigwe said nothing good will ever come out of APC in Anambra more so now that they gave their party’s ticket to Senator Andy Uba.

He alleged that the party members should be watched closely in the state as intelligence reports indicated that the APC candidate and his cohorts are allegedly plotting to unleash mayhem in the state in order to use it to paint the Obiano administration in bad light and take over the state by force.

“Ndi Anambra must say back to sender to APC leaders and their alleged plan to take over our state by force. They don’t mind doing things that can lead to the declaration of state of emergency in our state to give APC undue advantage in the forthcoming November 6th governorship election.

“When criminals attacked Police officers at a checkpoint in Awada and killed an Inspector, Anambra APC social media e-rats politicised and applauded the ugly incident on many social media platforms. I followed them up and discovered from their reaction to the ugly incident that they are happy with it because they are in support of anything that will discredit Governor Obiano’s administration.

“I say it with every boldness that Anambra APC leaders are plotting to unleash mayhem that will be worse than the one unleashed in our state during the time of Chris Ngige as Governor. They want Anambra people to experience the type of killings being witnessed in Imo State”, he said.

Obigwe recalled that an APC governor in the Southeast had earlier boasted that the party would deploy both seen and unseen forces to capture Anambra State and said the only way to avert the evil omen was to avoid association with Anambra APC leaders and to checkmate every of their moves.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.