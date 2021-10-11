Former Deputy Chief Whip of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Tony-Uche Ezekwelu, has said that the efforts being made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the November 6 poll in the state would end in futility.

Ezekwelu said that even if the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, were to be alive and then made the candidate of the party, he would still lose the election because of the dislike for the APC in the South East zone.

“Prior to now, votes have always counted in Anambra State governorship elections for the past 16 years or so. And maybe some people are afraid that if the people are allowed to vote this time around, that they will not win the election.

“If I may come out to mention names, I will tell you that even if you get Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu today to contest this governorship election under the APC, people will not vote for him.

“We have seen situations where the APC boasted that they can capture Anambra. And even with the mass of hired defections, the majority of the people have serious dislike for the APC ”, he said.

Ezekwelu who represented Idemmili South in the state Assembly labelled some of the people defecting to the APC as political merchants who were paid to dump their former parties.

“Most of these people that are defecting are people that were bought over. They were paid. They are using it as a smoke screen so that they can easily rig the election. So, whatever they are doing is a ploy by the APC to rig the election. It is as simple as that.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .