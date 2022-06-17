From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Mr. Dayo Ogungbenro, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot dislodge the ruling party from power.

He made the assertion in his address during the maiden edition of Oyo Youth Engage, tagged: ‘The Youth Decides: Inform, Think and Act, organised by the Oyo State PDP Youth, held on Thursday at Theophilus Ogunlesi Multipurpose Hall, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, PDP Youth Leader, Michael Ogunsina, committee chairman for Oyo State Youth Engage, Prince Falana Adebowale, were among speakers at the probramme that was attended by youth across all the 33 local government areas of the state.

Ogungbenro noted that prominent opposition figures in the state have scored Governor Seyi Makinde as low as 10 per cent, when in actual fact, the governor has achieved within three years what the All Progressives Congress (APC) could not achieve in eight years under the former governor, the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi. He wondered what the opposition figures would score Ajimobi, if they could score Makinde so low.

He said with outstanding performances of Makinde, it has shown that he has been on a rescue mission for the state, adding that PDP has also come to rescue Nigeria at the national level.

“Our party is very proud of Governor Seyi Makinde because he has changed the narrative of governance in Oyo State. Therefore, I can tell you that PDP is out to rescue the country from the grip of the APC-led administration, which has inflicted series of hardship and suffering on masses.

“PDP is out to rescue this country from the clueless government of APC and it’s our responsibilities of both the youths, women, elders, and adults, to rescue this country through our votes, come 2023 general elections.”

