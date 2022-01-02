From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An aspirant for the vacate All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship position, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has warned that the ruling party cannot go into the 2023 general elections as a divided house.

The senator representing Niger East in the National Assembly further cautioned against the devastating result of approaching the general elections as a divided entity.

He appealed to party members and supporters to actively pursue the unity and peace of the party, arguing that the party grew in leaps and bounds in 2021 under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, he said: “I wish to acknowledge the exploits of the leadership of our great party, APC, under Governor Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe State, under whose administration the party has continued to grow in leaps and bounds.

“Our party indeed had a bountiful 2021 with harvest of some governors and other political big wigs from other parties. As we journey into the new year, and particularly, the national convention of our party, I appeal to every party member and supporter to seek above everything else the unity and peace of this great party.

“The party must remain a strong political entity before, during and after the convention. We should not forget the bigger challenge ahead of us in 2023, the presidential election.

We cannot go into it divided neither can we win the trophy in such a state. We should all uphold the ideas of the party this new year as we journey into the national convention. The APC administration led by President Buhari has also recorded many successes in spite of daunting challenges, especially the dwindling resources available to the government, and security issues confronting our dear country,” Senator Musa said.