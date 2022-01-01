From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An aspirant for the vacate All Progressives Congress (APC) National chairmanship position, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has warned that the ruling party cannot go into 2023 general elections as a divided house.

The Senator representing Niger East in the National Assembly further cautioned against devastating result approaching the general elections as a divided entity.

He appealed to party members and supporter to seek above everything else the unity and peace of the great party, arguing that the party grew in leaps and bounds in 2021 under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, he said: “On this occasion of a new year, it is important to give thanks to God for keeping us this far. We pray for his continued provision and protection in the year 2022.

“I wish to acknowledge the exploits of the leadership of our great party, APC, under Governor Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe State, under whose administration the party has continued to grow in leaps and bounds.

“Our party indeed had a bountiful 2021 with harvest of some governors and other political big wigs from other parties. As we journey into the new year, and particularly, the national convention of our party, I appeal to every party member and supporter to seek above everything else the unity and peace of this great party.

“The party must remain a strong political entity before, during and after the convention. We should not forget the bigger challenge ahead of us in 2023, the presidential election. We cannot go into it devided neither can we win the trophy in such a state.

“We should all uphold the ideas of the party this new year as we journey into the national convention. The APC administration led by President Buhari has also recorded many successes in spite of doubting challenges, especially the dwindling resources available to the government, and security issues confronting our dear country.

“While it is important to note that economic and security problems are global issues, I commend President Buhari’s ingenuity at navigating them and I call on every Nigerian to support him in the new year so that the efforts of his administration can yield desirable success.

“The ingenuity of our dear president led to the country’s domestic growth in the first three quarters of 2021, recording real GDP of 0.51 percent in Q1, 5.01 percent in Q2 and 4.03 percent in Q3 2021.

“This was an improvement from a declining performance in the first three quarters of 2020 (which led to economic recession) put at 1.87 percent in Q1, -6.10 percent in Q2 and -3.62 percent in Q3 2020. Nevertheless, the fourth quarter 2020 recorded a slight improvement of 0.11 percent, ushering in positive growth rates in the three quarters of 2021.

“This economic performance in 2021 shows a steady improvement in growth over the last three quarters of 2020. The military deserves our continued support, let us appreciate their sacrifice.

“The Buhari-led administration has continued to support them and has assured us the raging insecurity will soon be nipped in the bud. I call on all and sundry to be optimistic in this pledge.

“Through a number of various operations set up across the country including the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, tagged Operation HADIN KAI covering the North East region; the JTF SS, tagged Operation DELTA SAFE covering the South South region; the JTF NW, known as Operation HADARIN DAJI, covering the North West region; Operation SAFE HAVEN covering Plateau, parts of Kaduna and Bauchi States; Operation WHIRL STROKE covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States; JTF SW, referred to as Operation AWATSE and covering Lagos and Ogun States; Operation THUNDER STRIKE covering Abuja-Kaduna Highway and Operation WHIRL PUNCH covering parts of Kaduna State, the military has recorded successes in its approach.

“The list of its is endless as it covers the nooks and crannies of the nation. I wish our great nation and those of us God has placed in it a prosperous year 2022,” he noted in the statement.