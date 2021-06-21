By Chinelo Obogo

Forum of Former Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives-led government can’t guarantee free, fair elections in 2023

In a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Abuja and signed, Bala B. B, Director, Media and Communications to Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, Chairman, Former PDP Governors’ Forum, they called on the PDP to mobilise the civil society and other Non-Governmental Organisations and Nigerians to help push for the amendment of the Electoral Bill which the meeting noted is a necessary step towards guaranteeing credible elections in the country and a fortress for good governance.

The Forum tasked the leadership of the party to impress it on all members with political ambition to keep such ambitions to their chests as all vested interest and individual aspirations must not be allowed to becloud the party’s goal.

The Forum sued for unity amongst members even as it urged them to sheath whatever personal or regional differences that exist within their ranks to ensure a formidable block for a better and stronger PDP.

The meeting emphasised discipline and show of decorum and respect amongst all members of the party. This, according to the former governors “Would show Nigerians that the PDP is a more serious political party that is ready to take over the ruins of power, come 2023.”

The Forum stressed that the party hierarchy should strive to ensure that key stakeholders and critical players within the party ensure proper synergy within the party as a precondition and key to win the next general elections in 2023.

Members of the forum and all party members were charged to remain steadfast against the APC which they allege has been using all crude tactics to arm-twist and intimidate citizens, particularly those in opposition party.

The meeting elected a three-man committee to evaluate and recommend the recommendations of the party’s Reconciliation and Strategy Committee for adoption.