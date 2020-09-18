Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has said the extension of tenure of committee is an exclusive preserve of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The possible extension of the tenure of the committee has been a subject of deliberation following difficulty by the committee to actualise the mandate of organising a national convention to pick a new national leadership.

Prof. Tahir Mammman told newsmen after a meeting said the committee was working towards actualising the mandate given them within the limited period of operation.

“If those who gave us the job should think of extension that would come from them.”

He dismissed insinuation that the party was divided in Admawa State.

“We don’t have that as a problem. As a member of the Caretaker committee, I am confirming that to you. As far as l am concerned, we don’t have any issue.”