Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee will meet today to deliberate on pressing issues.

The committee, which held its last meeting shortly after the Ondo State governorship election could not meet again due to the EndSARS protests.

Although items that would constitute the agenda of the meeting were sketchy as at the time of filing report, there were, however, strong indications that future of the committee would top the discussion.

There had been threats from some stakeholders for the extension of the tenure of the caretaker committee, including an ultimatum from a group, APC Concerned Members.

“There is urgent need for the caretaker committee to meet.

“There has been unresolved issue, especially the future of the committee. They will likely deliberate on the controversial extension of its tenure which expires next month. Don’t also forget that there has been several ultimatum from certain group that identified itself as concerned members. They will also evaluate the extent of progress of the various reconciliation committees set up and the possibilities of meeting up with the December deadline for the organisation of the National convention,” a source said.

Pressed to confirm what might constitute agenda of the meeting, APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, promised to update Daily Sun once he confirmed the agenda.